Safety and student involvement are top priorities of Bangor High School’s new school year

Bangor High School
Bangor High School(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is getting ready to begin their school year this Thursday.

While students have been away, the school has taken some extra security measures such as having a company thoroughly inspect the locks on doors in the school.

They’ve also implemented a double entry system in some parts of the building, requiring anyone who is coming in to get through two doors.

All of this comes at a time where students are set to return in what we’re being told feels like a sense of normalcy.

The school has a plan to help students return to normal through a goal of a high percentage of student involvement in clubs and extracurricular activities.

“We really encourage all of our kids. Our goal is that 95% of our students will be in at least two CO or extracurricular activities. I think that’s the key to getting kids back find something that they love,” said Superintendent James Tager.

Bangor High School says it encourages students to come up with ideas for clubs for the upcoming school year.

