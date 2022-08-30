Report concludes ride operator error in Maine amusement park injury

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - A report by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office finds that the operator of a ride at Palace Playland did not ensure that all passengers were properly secured before starting the ride the day a child was injured.

A 10-year-old boy was hurt on the SuperStar ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach on July 16. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital to be treated for apparent head injuries.

According to the report obtained by 8 Investigates, the incident happened just after 6 p.m.

When investigators arrived, they were told that the child apparently did not feel safe on the ride because a secondary rope (not factory installed) across the lap bar was not installed and that he may have jumped from the ride.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office say they spoke with witnesses, the owner of the park and reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Based on that information, investigators say the boy got on the ride but was briefly out of view of the camera as the ride started to move. Before one complete rotation of the ride was complete, the boy was seen on camera being struck by the rotating cars at least twice in front of the ride operator’s position.

The operator quickly stopped the ride. The report says that the total time from when the ride started to when the boy was hit was 23 seconds.

The operators, including one who was training, told investigators that they did check all passengers on the ride. They said they believed the child unbuckled the safety bar and tried to change seats.

The boy told investigators that the safety bar was not locked in place before the ride started and that he felt unsafe so tried to get out before the ride started.

The boy said he had ridden the SuperStar several times that day and that he pulled the bar down himself but no one ever came to check it this time.

He said he tried to get the attention of ride operators and that a female in the car behind him also waved and yelled, trying to get the attention of operators. That female’s actions were seen on video.

The Fire Marshal’s report determines that, while they cannot conclude for certain whether the operator ensured that the rope securing the lap bar was in place, operators were not seen on video attending to the boy.

Investigators say they believe that the operator did not ensure that all passengers were properly secured prior to the start of the ride.

Investigators did tell WMTW at the time of the incident that they inspected the ride and it passed inspection for any mechanical issues.

