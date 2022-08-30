Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday.

Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University.

He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as inflation, unemployment, and the cost of oil and gas.

Poliquin says in order to fix these problems, you need to observe how we got here.

”We know how to fix these problems. These problems did not fall from the sky. They were created by our elected officials we need to replace if we want to fix the problems. We know how to fix them. We need some common sense, we need some Maine common sense back in government, especially in Washington, because there ain’t any,” Poliquin said.

He says Maine is a very balanced state, but he wants to change how unbalanced he thinks things are in Washington D.C. and Augusta.

Poliquin was asked how he would try to work together across party lines.

He says first and foremost, he’s a businessman, and much of it is the same.

”Unless you get along with your partners and your vendors and your employees, your customers, you’re out of business unless you get along with folks. I bring that to everything I do. Now don’t get me wrong. I’m direct, I’m passionate about what I believe, and I’m here to help. I want to help so I have vigorous debate, but in the end, I get along with everybody,” he said.

Congressman Jared Golden, R-Maine, spoke to the club earlier this month.

The Rotary Club’s speaker series wraps up next week with gubernatorial candidate Sam Hunkler.

