WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 50 students at Thomas College are starting their college experience early.

It’s through the school’s early start program that allows students to come on campus eleven days before the start of the fall semester.

During this time, students are participating in activities including an intensive three hour course that counts toward graduation.

School officials say the students will participate in workshops that will help them develop both professionally and academically.

“We know that students who participate in early start, including the intensive course, the activities and the academic coaching, are more likely to graduate and more likely to graduate on time. So, for me, them making this commitment in their time and energy, we know many of them have given up summer jobs to be here, so they’ve made serious commitments to this. We know that they’re very serious about their education and about their success at Thomas College. We’re also serious about that,” Vice President of Student Success, Dr. Debbie Cummingham said.

The early start program began August 24th and ends September 4th.

New student move in is September 3rd.

