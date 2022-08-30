Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warm & Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control for our Tuesday. It will be another very warm and very humid day. Areas of fog during the morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds as the morning progresses. Temperatures will climb into mid and upper 80s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat index values will feel like it’s in the low 90s in spots away from the coast this afternoon. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible near the Maine/Quebec border this evening as a cold front approaches the state. The cold front will move towards the Maine/Quebec border during the night tonight. We’ll see showers spreading into the state, mainly after midnight. The best chance of showers looks to be north and west of the Bangor area during the overnight hours. It’ll be another warm and humid night tonight with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70°. Dew points will be in the 60s to near 70°.

A cold front will cross the state Wednesday. This will bring us numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day. It will remain very humid but not as warm Wednesday due to the clouds and showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s for much of the day. Once the cold front clears the state, a more comfortable air mass will move into the region. High pressure building into the region will bring us some nice weather to end the week with sunshine, less humid conditions and seasonable temperatures. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Weekend weather looks good overall. Sunshine will prevail Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. We may see a few showers Sunday afternoon as a cold front is forecast to cross the state.

Today: Areas of fog during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs between 76°-88°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Areas of fog. Scattered showers especially after midnight. Lows in the 60s to near 70°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Humid. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

