Maine’s Pine Tree Trail celebrates 85th birthday

Pine Tree Trail sign
Pine Tree Trail sign(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 85th birthday of the Maine Pine Tree Trail, and it’s receiving a nice birthday gift.

What if I told you that this is actually the inspiration to have over 100 of these signs placed along Maine’s longest forgotten trail from Portland to Fort Kent?

“Originally there were 500. So I don’t know where the rest of them are, but we know we got one,” said Roberta McKay, Pine Tree Trail Project

After Nathan Nipula found an old pine tree sign buried under leaves and dirt, he wanted to learn more about the Pine Tree Trail. In 2019, Nathan and McKay, his fiancé, began fundraising to install signs for the nearly 500-mile trail.

The Maine Office of Tourism partnered with the Maine Department of Transportation to support the installation of the 100 signs along the Pine Tree Trail from Portland to Fort Kent. They believe by revitalizing the trail, it will be beneficial for travel.

“It’s a boom for travelers so many of our people come from bigger and urban areas and they’re looking for those places where there are less crowds, fewer people, dark skies, a place to relax and the Pine Tree Trail will definitely support them and their efforts to find places like that,” said Michelle Shore, Maine Tourism advertising manager.

The Maine DOT signs were unveiled to the public in a conference with the many “trailblazers” who donated $1,000 or more to fund the project.

“It’s a great community effort. You know, from the beautiful rocky shores of Maine to the Crown up in Fort Kent. We’re going to showcase the whole state,” said Roberta

The DOT will install the new signs Fall 2022.

The DOT and Maine Office of Tourism are encouraging people to take advantage of the trail and see the sights while supporting local Mainers.

“Get off the highway. Get off I-95, go down the Pine Tree Trail, take your time, see all the local sites and stop at those smaller mom and pop businesses that aren’t represented anywhere else in this country except in the beautiful state of Maine,” said Shore.

