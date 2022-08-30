Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat

David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping
David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WMTW) - A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon.

David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.

Shortly before noon Friday, police said Tayes stole a car with a woman in the passenger seat and a baby in the backseat in the area of Hampton Beach State Park. Authorities said Tayes did not know the victims. In court Monday, prosecutors say he told police he thought the woman was attractive and he wanted “to put a baby in her if she wanted.”

Police said Tayes sped into Seabrook, but when he got to a stoplight at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Route 286, the alleged victim was able to put the car in park.

Police said she told Tayes she was calling 911, and that’s when he fled on foot. Officers found him a short time later and took him into custody. No one was injured.

Prosecutors say Tayes was driving 80 miles per hour over the Hampton Bridge, where the speed limit is 30 mph.

Tayes was actually arrested for trespassing in Hampton Falls on Friday morning before the incident in Hampton.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

UMaine Diagnostic and Research Laboratory
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
Warm & Humid Night, Even Hotter & More Humid Wednesday
Boys and Girls Club Kennebec Valley
The Boys and Girls Club Kennebec Valley move in new $10 Million building
Police Lights MGN
Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned