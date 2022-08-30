Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WMTW) - A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon.

David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.

Shortly before noon Friday, police said Tayes stole a car with a woman in the passenger seat and a baby in the backseat in the area of Hampton Beach State Park. Authorities said Tayes did not know the victims. In court Monday, prosecutors say he told police he thought the woman was attractive and he wanted “to put a baby in her if she wanted.”

Police said Tayes sped into Seabrook, but when he got to a stoplight at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Route 286, the alleged victim was able to put the car in park.

Police said she told Tayes she was calling 911, and that’s when he fled on foot. Officers found him a short time later and took him into custody. No one was injured.

Prosecutors say Tayes was driving 80 miles per hour over the Hampton Bridge, where the speed limit is 30 mph.

Tayes was actually arrested for trespassing in Hampton Falls on Friday morning before the incident in Hampton.

