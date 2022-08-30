Madison Residents approve an affordable workforce housing unit

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Residents at a town meeting in Madison Monday night approved the sale of town property for an affordable workforce housing unit with 80% of those present voting yes.

Sam Hight and his partners want to construct four buildings with a total of 36 units on a vacant lot on Weston Avenue.

Hight says it would not be considered low income housing, and the building will target new employees coming into the area for jobs at TimberHP at the old Madison Paper Mill site, Backyard Farms, and even retirees.

He says this is a $10 million investment and some residents can move in as soon as early next year, if everything goes well.

”We’re hoping that this is really a case study for other towns to partner with developers. I mean, this is not just 55 Weston Ave LLC trying to develop a piece of property. This is our company working with the town to partner and then work with Maine Housing, a Maine based bank, to provide affordable housing,” Hight said.

Hight says the project could be completed by the end of next year.

