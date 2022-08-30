Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers.

Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count of theft by deception, and two counts of forgery.

Court documents allege the crimes ranged from December 2017 through this past January.

Gayne is accused of exercising unauthorized control over chamber and hospice funds, as well as falsifying checks.

In a statement, the Chamber of Commerce said they were “saddened and disappointed” and “have a responsibility to make sure the organization uses funding in the best way possible” to support business development.

The Chamber says Gayne resigned in January.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.