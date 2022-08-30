Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

Jason Gayne
Jason Gayne(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers.

Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count of theft by deception, and two counts of forgery.

Court documents allege the crimes ranged from December 2017 through this past January.

Gayne is accused of exercising unauthorized control over chamber and hospice funds, as well as falsifying checks.

In a statement, the Chamber of Commerce said they were “saddened and disappointed” and “have a responsibility to make sure the organization uses funding in the best way possible” to support business development.

The Chamber says Gayne resigned in January.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

More than 50 students at Thomas College are starting their college experience early
More than 50 students at Thomas College are starting their college experience early
Efficiency Maine
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
Town of Madison
Madison Residents approve an affordable workforce housing unit
Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series