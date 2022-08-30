Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs before the new models even get delivered.

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive base models will now be about $46,000, which is about $3,000 more than last year’s model.

The Mach EGT will increase from $62,000 to nearly $70,000.

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.

Some also have an extended range battery pack, so drivers can go about 290 miles before needing a charge.

Ford said it is raising prices because of supply chain issues and evolving market conditions.

Orders for the new models open on Tuesday.

