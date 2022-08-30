Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades.

That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday.

The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization upgrades for low- and moderate-income residents.

The funding from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan will also expand energy efficiency investments among local governments, schools, community organizations, and businesses.

Norridgewock has completed nine projects in recent years using Efficiency Maine incentives.

Some of these upgrades include lighting in the fire department, municipal garage, airport terminal, library, and town offices.

They’ve also installed heat water pumps in some of those locations.

“The investments Norridgewock has made across the board has helped us, especially in these times of higher increasing energy prices, to help soften and balance the budget increases. And, it’s been just a true comfort and benefit to our staff and our taxpayers to have these upgrades,” said Richard LaBelle, Norridgewock town manager.

Municipalities with more than 5,000 residents may not qualify for this funding opportunity but may qualify for other public sector incentives offered through Efficiency Maine.

For more information, visit efficiencymaine.com.

