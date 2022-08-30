Black Bear football coming into season with strong wide receiver and special teams corps

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are back in action this weekend with a season opener that sees them traveling to the University of New Mexico to kick off with the Lobos on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Mountain West Network.

Every season brings a cast of new playmakers taking over open spots.

Maine fans will get their first chance to see a retooled receiving corps without Andre Miller.

“That group has really stepped up big. It’s been good to see their production throughout camp. There’s a role for everyone. Being able to create space and separation, being able to work together with our tight end group and playing off each other is really what gives us a chance to move the ball down the field in the pass game,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

Miller’s practice habits made an impression on his teammates.

“Props to Dre for paving the way and all the guys who came before him. There’s plenty of guys who paved the way and showed us how to do it. It was awesome for a lot of us to be around Dre and them to see how to do these things,” said Zavier Scott, graduate student wide receiver.

Kobay White comes over from Boston College after following Miller’s career.

“I watched a lot of him before I came here. He’s one of the reasons I decided to come here just by watching what he did here and what he was able to accomplish. We’ve got a lot of guys ready to step up who are hungry. It’s their time to shine,” said White, senior wide receiver.

Another area of the team that’s solidified is special teams.

“You’ve got to have an even keel, never too high and never too low. You’ve got to be able to go out and execute like some of the best golfers doing repetitive movements, over and over. You have to have that process about you because you’re doing a lot of similar movements,” said Stevens.

Coach Stevens sees confidence in the specialists.

“That’s everything. All these games come down to the last possession, so having a strong kicking game, whether it’s your punter or kicker, is huge,” said Stevens.

Now, they’re set to hit the field in New Mexico.

The Black Bears will be back in Orono on Sat. Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. to face Colgate in their home opener at Alfond Stadium.

But first, a road win over an FBS opponent is on the top of the to-do list.

