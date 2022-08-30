Bangor school system looking for education technicians

Student desk
Student desk(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education.

The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday.

While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.

Ed techs or education technicians work in schools providing supportive services to teachers.

We spoke to Bangor’s Superintendent James Tager on Tuesday about why he feels they have so many open positions.

He says ed techs require a bachelor’s degree and often become hired as teachers.

Nine of those positions are at the Bangor Regional Program where their student population changes throughout the year

“We only start the school year with about 30 students there in the world peak at about 65 as the year goes on so maybe it sounds a little bit worse than it is but that is something that we’re working on,” said Tager.

If you’re interested in becoming an ed tech you can find more information in the department of education’s website.

