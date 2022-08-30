Average gas price in Maine drops below $4

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average gas price has dropped below $4 in Maine for the first time since early March.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday is $3.99.

That’s down about 15 cents from a week ago.

Prices in Maine reached a record high of $5.09 per gallon in the middle of June.

The national average Tuesday is $3.84.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price for diesel was $5.19.

