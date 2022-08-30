Average gas price in Maine drops below $4

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average gas price has dropped below $4 in Maine for the first time since early March.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday is $3.99.

That’s down about 15 cents from a week ago.

Prices in Maine reached a record high of $5.09 per gallon in the middle of June.

The national average Tuesday is $3.84.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price for diesel was $5.19.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Gavel
Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine
School desks
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers...
479 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
Palace Playland
Report concludes ride operator error in Maine amusement park injury