Average gas price in Maine drops below $4
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average gas price has dropped below $4 in Maine for the first time since early March.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday is $3.99.
That’s down about 15 cents from a week ago.
Prices in Maine reached a record high of $5.09 per gallon in the middle of June.
The national average Tuesday is $3.84.
As of Tuesday morning, the average price for diesel was $5.19.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.