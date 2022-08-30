Aug. 30 is National Beach Day

Seal Harbor
Seal Harbor(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEAL HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - If you had your toes in the sand while sitting next to the water on Tuesday, you were celebrating National Beach Day.... even if you didn’t know it.

National Beach Day celebrates all the sandy beaches across the country including the beautiful ones found here in Maine.

This is Seal Harbor on MDI.

Whether that beach is by the oceanside, a lake or a river -- some say they wish every day was National Beach Day.

”I love coming down here because it has a cool breeze, the water has a nice chill. The kids can play so I can relax while they’re having fun and getting some exercise and fresh air. I’m glad there is a National Beach Day to celebrate,” said Rachael Maniatis, Seal Harbor/ NYC.

National Beach Day was started in 2014.

