479 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations have climbed for the second day in a row.

The Maine CDC says 162 people are in the hospital with the virus, thats up four from Friday.

27 people remain in critical care, down 4 from Saturday.

Four people remain on ventilators. Down 2.

There are also 479 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflects case data since Saturday.

And two more Mainers died with the virus. Both were from Cumberland County.

