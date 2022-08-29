The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen took center stage on Monday during our Food Truck Week

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI continues to feature food trucks from around the state for the rest of week.

Viewers were treated to complete recipes from start to finish on different dishes such as poutine, sliders, tacos and a variety of baked scones.

For more information about what is on their menu you can visit thesconegoddess.com or log on to Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen’s Facebook page.

