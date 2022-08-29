The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen took center stage on Monday during our Food Truck Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI continues to feature food trucks from around the state for the rest of week.

The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen occupied center stage on Monday during our TV5 Morning News.

Viewers were treated to complete recipes from start to finish on different dishes such as poutine, sliders, tacos and a variety of baked scones.

For more information about what is on their menu you can visit thesconegoddess.com or log on to Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.