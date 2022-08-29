Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree

Rockland Police
Rockland Police(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month.

Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language.

According to Village Soup, the two adults charged with criminal mischief are 18-year-old Kelsie Morin and 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran.

Cochran is also charged with theft and violating conditions of release.

Rockland Police also report they have charged a juvenile in connection with the pistol whipping of another juvenile earlier this month.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

