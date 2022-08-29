The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better.

It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started.

The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown Waterville, and by Misty Lane, who owns and operates an online store called Hillbilly Furniture and Furs.

They say they did not anticipate the almost two-thousand people who showed up at their first event earlier this year.

Almost immediately after that show at The Elm in Waterville, they say they heard from many people asking when the next show will be held.

Some even asked during the event.

Because of that, they say the show will be a two day event with over 80 vendors --that’s more than double the first time around.

That’s why they moved to a much larger venue at the Augusta Civic Center.

“We have anything from plants to skulls to specimens, crystals, taxidermy, there’s a traveling Ouija board museum that’s going to be debuting there,” Lane said.

“There’s not really a place for us who enjoy the weird and unusual to really come together and find the things that they want or buy things or just experienced those sorts of things. So there was a need, so here we are,” Stetson said.

The event will be held on September 3rd and 4th.

