Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole of Freedom Park

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits.

Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America unveiled plans in May for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls.

It includes the building of the world’s tallest flagpole and is billed as the only place in the country to honor all 24 million American veterans in once location.

But documents filed by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection show the state department received a complaint in July. An inspection reportedly found 54 cabins, an office building, take-out restaurant, parking areas and access roads were all either under construction or completed without proper permitting.

WABI tried reaching out to Morrill Worcester as well as his representatives for comment but have yet to hear back from anyone.

In a letter dated July 15th of this year, the department informed Worcester that he failed to comply with Maine’s Site Location of Development Act and Erosion and Sedimentation Control Law.

“On July 13, 2022, Department staff investigated a complaint concerning the construction of the Flagpole View Cabins off the Centerville Road in Columbia Falls. During the inspection staff found 54 cabins, an office building, a take-out restaurant, parking areas and access roads that were either under construction or had been completed. An area in excess of three acres had been stripped, graded, and not revegetated at the time of the inspection. Aerial imagery reveals that much of this area has been stripped and graded since at least 2019.

There were no erosion and sediment controls in place at the time of the inspection. A search of the Department’s records found no evidence that the Department has issued a permit for this project. There is currently pending a Site Location application (#L-24835-28-B-N) for a similar project in another location on your parcel, but not for this location.”

“In addition, the Maine DEP’s “Notice of Violation” states more than three acres of land had been stripped and graded, with no erosion and sediment controls in place at the time of inspection.”

According to the notice, Worcester has within 30 days of receipt of this notice install temporary erosion and sediment control measures sufficient to prevent any soil material from eroding beyond the project boundary.

By February 1, 2023:

a. Cease all construction unless and until all appropriate permits from the Department have been

obtained; and

b) Submit an after-the-fact permit application acceptable for processing to the Department for the

activities described in the Summary of Facts Alleged above. The Department requires a Site

Location of Development Act permit application for this project.

Or;

c) In combination with the above-mentioned action or as a separate action, submit a restoration

plan to remove all unapproved structures and fill. The restoration plan must include:

1. A scaled and detailed site plan including property and resource boundaries, structures on

the site, impacted areas, and areas to be restored;

2. A Detailed list of restoration measures to be performed within the restored areas;

3. A narrative accompanying the plan that details how the restoration will be accomplished

and references the NOV; and

4. A timeline of when each part of the restoration plan will take place and be completed.

