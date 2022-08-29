Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center.

With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him.

Earlier this month a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat with his name written in it.

Tammy Lacher Scully is his mother and says her son has a life-threatening medical condition and needs medical care.

She and her family along with DEEMI Search and Rescue volunteers have continued to look for Lacher who is autistic and schizophrenic.

They are asking for any help they can get from the public.

If you think you see Lacher, you are asked to call 911 or Bangor Police and asked not to approach him.

You can also message the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page and find updates on the search and how to help there, too.

