Maine Air National Guard works to combat food insecurity in military families

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 101st Air Refueling wing is wheels up on a new food pantry to help out their fellow service members after they became aware of a need in their community.

“We first realized this when some stories came out on the national level during this past winter, and our mental health team had airmen come to them and express the same issue,” said Andrew Matlins, Airmen and Family Readiness Program manager.

Meals 4 MAINEiacs looks to combat food insecurity as it provides the chance for service members to donate food and provisions to fellow military families who are in need.

Even though it’s early on they’re already seeing success including the donation of $1,000 worth of food from the commissary on base.

“Yeah, every year at the commissary. We have a program called Feds feed families. We run that from June 1 to August 31. And what better way to utilize that program than to fill the food pantry here on base to support the MAINEiac family here,” said Michael Bowden, commissary officer.

The MAINEiac family is one we’re told has a strong bond.

“Yeah, the MAINEiac family has a deep heritage, and we want to be able to support our family members as much as we can. And this is just an arm to that we want to be able to lend a hand where we can, and leadership was illuminated to the issue that we have food insecurity. So, this is the perfect avenue for us to you know, help one of our brothers and sisters out,” said Lt. Col. Joline Brown, Wing executive officer.

As of Monday, this program is cleared for takeoff and is looking to expand moving forward.

