Heat & Humidity Returns Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure, located east of New England, will bring us a more summery air mass today. South/southwesterly winds on the backside of the high will usher a warmer, more humid air mass into the region for today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s for the rest of the state. Dew points will be climbing into the mid and upper 60s making for a very sticky day. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and we’ll likely see some areas of dense fog developing. It will be warm and humid tonight with lows only dropping to the 60s to near 70°.

High pressure remains in control for our Tuesday. It will be another very warm and very humid day. Areas of fog during the morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds as the morning progresses. Temperatures will climb into mid and upper 80s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Dew points will be in the mid and upper 60s. A cold front will cross the state Wednesday. This will bring us numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day. It will remain very humid but not as warm Wednesday due to the clouds and showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s for much of the day. Once the cold front clears the state, a more comfortable air mass will move into the region. High pressure building into the region will bring us some nice weather to end the week with sunshine, less humid conditions and seasonable temperatures.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs between 76°-86°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s to near 70°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Areas of fog during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs between 77°-87°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

