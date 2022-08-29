Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Someone took American flags and Service flags off of apartments in Hermon and burned them in their driveway.

Now they are asking for help with figuring out who is responsible for this.

The Hermon Fire Department posted on Monday that it happened overnight in Hermon Meadows Apartments.

They say another neighborhood nearby was also vandalized.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the incidents in Hermon including property of the town office and several residents reporting items taken or damaged.

Police are looking at surveillance video in hopes of tracking down who was behind the vandalism.

If you have any information on this incident you are encouraged to call them at 207-947-4585.

