The Boys and Girls Club Kennebec Valley move in new $10 Million building

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley is finally in their new building and saying farewell the old building that was built in the 50s.

“Oh we are so excited! Its just a dream come true, really, we have been working on this for several years,” CEO of the club, Ingrid Stanchfield said.

The plan originally was to renovate the older building. Stanchfield said they realized it would cost about the same amount to build a new one.

“What the old building taught us were all the things in a design that worked and all the things that could change for the safety and the age appropriateness of each program space for kids,” she said.

With that in mind, the construction for the $10 million facility started. Stanchfield said they have programs available for 6 weeks old infants to teenagers ready to go off to college.

“For us, it’s generations of kids. You know, the sign says it all, ‘A Great Future Starts Here.’ Now, we have kids that are off to college that started with us when they were babies,” she said.

Liang Zhi Li is one of them, although he started when he was seven. After college, he is now the Sports Coordinator for the club he grew up in.

“For me, mainly, it’s like I met all my friends here. When I was in the third grade, my best friend was also in the third grade, so we grew up together,” Li said.

He eventually graduated to the teen center when he met his other best friends as well. Now he hopes to implement what he has learned in college as well as all of the knowledge he gained in the center.

“Through here, I got to see like the mentors and how they interacted with the children and how they brought them up through the club and that was important for me and that’s what I’m back,” Li said.

