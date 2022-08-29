Blue Hill Farmers Market accepting SNAP, EBT benefits

Tomato plant
Tomato plant(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Blue Hill Farmers Market has been accepting SNAP payments all summer long in an effort to expand food access to the community.

This marks the first time the farmer’s market has accepted SNAP and EBT benefits.

Vendors say they’ve seen many new customers this summer that didn’t have the opportunity to shop there in the past.

The Maine Federation of Farmers Markets organized the program with help from Healthy Peninsula and Healthy Acadia.

”It’s a great way to increase food access in our community. There’s a lot of people that are food insecure or may not have access to the nutritious fruits and vegetables or meats and dairy our farmers have to offer. It’s a great way to make our food more accessible,” said Lorelei Cimeno, Rainbow Farm co-owner.

The Blue Hill Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 1.

For more information, visit blue hill farmers market dot com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

School buses
Licensed psychologist offers advice for back-to-school anxiety in students
Graham Lacher
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole of Freedom Park
Rockland Police
Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree