Blue Hill Farmers Market accepting SNAP, EBT benefits

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Blue Hill Farmers Market has been accepting SNAP payments all summer long in an effort to expand food access to the community.

This marks the first time the farmer’s market has accepted SNAP and EBT benefits.

Vendors say they’ve seen many new customers this summer that didn’t have the opportunity to shop there in the past.

The Maine Federation of Farmers Markets organized the program with help from Healthy Peninsula and Healthy Acadia.

”It’s a great way to increase food access in our community. There’s a lot of people that are food insecure or may not have access to the nutritious fruits and vegetables or meats and dairy our farmers have to offer. It’s a great way to make our food more accessible,” said Lorelei Cimeno, Rainbow Farm co-owner.

The Blue Hill Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 1.

For more information, visit blue hill farmers market dot com.

