Bangor Municipal Golf Course hosts Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic

The Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald's Golf Classic teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

Everyone hitting the links, from golfers, to event organizers and sponsors, were there to raise money to help children and their families going through medical hardships.

“We’ve had good weather most of the time, but today is perfect. There’s a nice breeze, and it’s just beautiful,” said Claire McDonough, tournament committee member.

“It’s great that we have such a beautiful day for this important golf tournament. To see the community, surrounding community, and all these golfers and sponsors that come out and support us every year at this Heroes, Hope, and Healing golf outing is just amazing,” said Michael Smith, President, Northern Light Health Foundation.

“Every dollar that we make in the tournament goes directly to support our pediatrics,” said Smith.

“It benefits the children. We did the playroom and parents room at the Brewer cancer center. After that was built and supported, we now do Camp Hope, sending kids who have had cancer and their families to camp for a couple weeks in the summer,” said McDonough.

Event organizers are grateful for the golfers’ and sponsors’ support.

“It’s such a good cause that people once they’ve been in the tournament come back year after year. It’s just a wonderful way to help support cancer care, especially for children,” said McDonough.

“These golfers come out here, and they plan to have a great time with their friends. They don’t even realize by having a great time with their friends the impact they can have in our community,” said Smith.

The golf outing teed off with an 11 a.m. donated lunch followed by dinner and a live auction after the round.

The course also hosted a putting contest, silent auction, and raffles.

