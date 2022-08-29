Areas Of Fog Overnight. Hot & Humid Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now moving to our east into the Atlantic. Partly cloudy skies should be expected tonight with lows dropping into the 60s. Be prepared for the humidity to stick around. Areas of fog will be possible especially along the coastline.

More clouds will move into the region on Tuesday. A warm front will cross the state causing the humidity to be at its worst for the week and on top of it, temperatures will be the hottest with inland areas expected highs in the mid to upper 80s and 70s along the coast. Conditions will feel even warmer for inland communities where at times it could feel like the low 90s.

Inland areas will have highs in the 80s & with the humidity it will FEEL like its in the low 90s by Tuesday afternoon. (WABI)

By late Tuesday night, a cold front will begin to move in from the west. This will begin to produce scattered showers over western areas.

The cold front will cross the region on Wednesday. This will bring scattered showers for most of the day. Conditions will still be humid, but as the cold front passes, drier & less humid air will begin to move into the region. With the clouds & shower on Wednesday, highs will be on the cooler side ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Rainfall totals will vary with the highest amounts expected over parts of Downeast Maine and then over far northern areas where some spots could see 1″ to 1.5″ of rain. Elsewhere totals will be less than an inch.

The humidity will break on Thursday as the cold front moves out. Dew points will drop into a much more comfortable range that will last through the weekend. High pressure will move in, and mostly sunny skies should be expected Thursday through Saturday with highs that will mostly be in the 70s. Saturday night into Sunday a cold front will cross the state. This will bring a few very isolated showers into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warm & humid. Highs along the coast will be in the 70s, inland areas will reach well into the 80s. The heat combined with the humidity will make inland areas feel close to 90°. Southerly breeze at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Still humid.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies & highs in the 70s and low 80s.

LABOR DAY: A few morning showers. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies & highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.