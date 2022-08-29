Acadia horse drawn carriage tours now more wheelchair accessible

Horse drawn carriage
Horse drawn carriage(Friends of Acadia)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Horse drawn carriage tours on Acadia National Parks’ historic carriage roads have been made more easily accessible for people who use wheelchairs.

Friends of Acadia has purchased a carriage for use at Wild Wood Stables that has a ramp in the back and can comfortably fit other friends and family in the carriage as well.

The purchase was made possible with support from an endowment by the Shelby Cullom Davis Foundation, the predecessor of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation.

”It’s really important to provide an opportunity for folks in wheelchairs to enjoy the carriage roads as a way to get out and enjoy all of the things that the park offers, from its dense forests, to its ponds and lakes, and its historic bridges as well,” said Stephanie Clement, Friends of Acadia conservation director.

For more information or to reserve a tour with the wheelchair accessible carriage, visit acadiahorses.com.

