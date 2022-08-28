Woman charged with arson following fire at Norway apartment building

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they have charged a Norway woman with arson following an apartment fire Saturday.

29-year-old Katrina O’Connor was arrested and taken to Oxford County Jail where she is being held without bail.

Officials say 40 firefighters from eight agencies responded to the fire on Deering Street around 2 p.m. and remained on scene until 10 p.m.

Officials say O’Connor lived in the 5-unit apartment building.

Only two units were occupied.

O’Connor and the other tenant got out safely.

No serious injuries were reported.

The building is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.