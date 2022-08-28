Woman charged with arson following fire at Norway apartment building

29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on...
29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on Deering Street in Norway on Saturday.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they have charged a Norway woman with arson following an apartment fire Saturday.

29-year-old Katrina O’Connor was arrested and taken to Oxford County Jail where she is being held without bail.

Officials say 40 firefighters from eight agencies responded to the fire on Deering Street around 2 p.m. and remained on scene until 10 p.m.

Officials say O’Connor lived in the 5-unit apartment building.

Only two units were occupied.

O’Connor and the other tenant got out safely.

No serious injuries were reported.

The building is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Foggy start gives way to sunshine for the rest of today.
generic crash
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn
The building is considered a total loss
Multiple crews respond to Norway apartment building fire