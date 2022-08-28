Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn

A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Auburn family’s swimming pool.
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 2-year-old child is dead following an apparent drowning.

According to the Auburn Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Dillingham Hill Saturday afternoon.

The child was found unresponsive in a family’s swimming pool, according to a release from the agency.

Responders attempted life-saving efforts but were unable to revive the child before bringing them to Central Maine Medical Center.

The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the child’s death, which is standard procedure.

Auburn Police say the preliminary investigation shows the child’s death is the result of an accidental drowning.

