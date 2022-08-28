Sunny today and for the start of our work week.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday, patchy dense fog AM will give way to mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to dominate the region; highs reach the mid to upper 70′s. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50′s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s to mid 80′s, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s. Tuesday, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers for far northwestern Maine overnight. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s to mid 80′s and overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to mid 60′s. Wednesday, scattered showers in the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s. Thursday, mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Highs reach the upper 70s, overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s lower 60′s. Friday, we dry out and high temperatures reach the upper 60′s to mid 70′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, with winds out of the S at around 5-10 mph, high temperatures reach between 73-79, and overnight lows drop between 52 –58.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy overnight. Winds will be out of the SW at around 5-15 mph, high temperatures reach between 76-87, overnight lows drop between 60-65.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures reach between 80-86 and overnight lows drop between 62-68.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers in the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Highs reach the upper 70s, lows drop to the upper 50′s lower 60′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach the upper 60′s to mid 70′s.

