Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash

The crash took place late Friday morning on Auburn Road, leaving one driver dead and one injured.
Aug. 28, 2022
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine.

According to the release, Doughty said that he fell asleep, crossed the center line and collided with Woods’ vehicle. Woods died at the scene and Doughty was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place in the 2300 block of Auburn Road (Route 4) in Turner. Following the crash, Auburn Road was closed between Route 219 and Tidswell Road for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

