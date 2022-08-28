Multiple crews respond to Norway apartment building fire

The building is considered a total loss
(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews from several communities spent hours at the scene of an apartment building fire in Norway Saturday.

Norway firefighters say crews were called to the scene on Deering Street early Saturday afternoon.

The building is considered a total loss.

The Portland Press Herald reports at least one person was taken to the hospital.

The two-story building had four units.

