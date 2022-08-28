Maine Basketball Hall of Fame introduces Class of 2022

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 at the Cross Insurance center in Bangor Sunday.

Those being honored included Adrienne Shibles... who coached Bowdoin to 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

Sharon Siebert, who notched more than 1,800 points and 1,000 rebounds at Husson.

And Steve LeVasseur, who won five state titles as head a head coach of both boys and girls basketball at Schenck High School in East Millinocket.

A total of 14 inductees, seven legends, and one team comprised the star-studded class.

Posters on display highlighted experiences of female players, coaches, and writers in Maine to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.

“It means a lot because of the people who’ve come before me,” MBHOF, Class of 2022 inductee Lauree Gott said.

“Looking at this class, I feel very honored to be inducted with the likes of Sharon Siebert, Julie Treadwell, Adrienne Shibles. There’s some really big names there who’ve done a lot of things and have accomplished a lot in basketball in the state of Maine, and outside the state of Maine. So, that’s to me the biggest thing, but really it’s about honoring also my teammates and the people who I’ve coached who have really allowed me to get here.”

Congratulations to the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.