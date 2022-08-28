Local youth football teams prepare for season in Maine Jamboree hosted by Bronco Youth Football

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Football is back!

Sunday saw the return of youth football as four local teams battled it out on the gridiron in a series of preseason scrimmages to get ready for the upcoming season.

Hermon, Brewer, Hampden and Nokomis 5-6th grade tackle teams took to the field for the first ever Maine Jamboree hosted by Bronco Youth Football.

This type of scrimmage is something that we’re told is the norm down south. And potentially a Maine tradition in the making.

“It was awesome. You know, it’s something certainly that we’re proud of. Proud to have put together. I think the kids had a lot of fun and learned a lot. So, this is something that I know the intent is to continue to do each year. Hopefully we continue to grow it and hopefully one day soon we’ll have all the all the teams in Maine here,” said Brent Adkins of Bronco Youth Football.

The teams played a number of twenty-minute games structured so each team gets the ball for ten straight minutes.

Starting at the 40 each drive they looked to get as much as they could out of every single rep.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s a really exciting practice where we’re getting to play against teams and other collared jerseys, so we try to treat it like that. Coaches got to be on the field and instruct the kids and we certainly saw an improvement as the day went on,” said Scott Flagg of Brewer Football.

While it was certainly competitive out there the day was ultimately about teaching and having fun.

The structure of a controlled scrimmage gave coaches the chance to slow the game down to help their players learn and keep them safe.

“Slow it down, get them back on the line and show exactly where they were supposed to step and how they’re supposed to approach their man helps a lot,” said Jay Demchak of Nokomis Football.

With the season starting soon players got their first look at playing against other teams.

“Gave us a chance to see all 23 players on our football team play offense and defense. It kind of gave us an idea of our team going forward,” said Hermon Football coach Joshua Kelsey.

These players are ecstatic about the upcoming season.

When asked how many touchdowns he would score in the upcoming campaign Hampden running back Brody Spann replied with the utmost confidence.

“One million,” Spann said alongside numerous teammates backing up his prediction.

Whether you’re a player, coach or fan I think we can all agree we’re grateful for the return of football.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.