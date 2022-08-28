Golf Scramble raises money for Sarah’s House of Maine

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - RE-MAX Infinity partnered with Holden nonprofit Sarah’s House for a Golf Scramble Fundraiser Sunday.

The second annual event also included tethered hot air balloon rides, bounce houses, and shaved ice.

Sarah’s House of Maine gives a temporary “home away from home” for cancer patients and their caregivers to stay during treatments.

The House was started by the family of Sarah Robinson nearly eight years ago, after she passed away from cancer.

As a Dexter native and realtor during her life, the location and partnerships of Sunday’s fundraiser were a natural fit for Sarah’s cause.

“So Sarah was just 24 years old when she was diagnosed with brain cancer, she came from the Dexter area,” Executive Director, Sarah’s House Delores Landry said.

“When she was in treatments at Cancer Care she met a lot of people who were traveling hundreds of miles every day for a 15 minute, half-hour treatment, and then turning around and driving all the way home... and people would give up on treatments because it was either too expensive or too taxing on them... this was actually something she wanted to do before she passed.”

If you are interested in making a donation or volunteering, please go to sarahshouseofmaine.org.

