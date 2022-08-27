Teamwork and friendly competition fuel Fill the Bus events

Fill the Bus
Fill the Bus(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Walmart in Palmyra hosted a Fill the Bus Event Saturday put on by United Way of Eastern Maine with the assistance of student volunteers and the Pittsfield Police Department.

They accepted monetary donations as well as any items needed for local students K-12.

There was also a drive in Skowhegan.

We’re told there was a little friendly competition to see who could raise the most donations.

The supplies and money will benefit Somerset and Waldo County students as the school year approaches.

“It’s just as the fact that this is what the police officers like to do. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. We’d like to help people and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Mike Cray with the Pittsfield Police Department.

“It means a lot just to help everybody out. Everybody else out. Kids in need. Just really great,” said 8th grade volunteer Delanie Rendlett.

This is the second year the Pittsfield Police department has joined forces with United Way for the Fill the Bus Drive.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Dog enjoys swimming around
Bucksport Family YMCA hosts first Doggy Paddle Fundraiser
Piscataquis Valley Fair
135th Piscataquis Valley Fair delights fairgoers
Mostly clear tonight and tomorrow
Husson University welcomes incoming students during move in weekend
Husson University welcomes incoming students during move in weekend