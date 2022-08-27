Teamwork and friendly competition fuel Fill the Bus events

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Walmart in Palmyra hosted a Fill the Bus Event Saturday put on by United Way of Eastern Maine with the assistance of student volunteers and the Pittsfield Police Department.

They accepted monetary donations as well as any items needed for local students K-12.

There was also a drive in Skowhegan.

We’re told there was a little friendly competition to see who could raise the most donations.

The supplies and money will benefit Somerset and Waldo County students as the school year approaches.

“It’s just as the fact that this is what the police officers like to do. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. We’d like to help people and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Mike Cray with the Pittsfield Police Department.

“It means a lot just to help everybody out. Everybody else out. Kids in need. Just really great,” said 8th grade volunteer Delanie Rendlett.

This is the second year the Pittsfield Police department has joined forces with United Way for the Fill the Bus Drive.

