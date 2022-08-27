Strong attendance, better sales at 75th Orono-Old Town Kiwanis auction

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Ten months of hard work paid off tonight at the Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club’s annual charity auction and yard sale.

Organizers tell us the 75th edition of the event was the most well-attended in years.

All of the proceeds support Kiwanis’s work with children’s programs, such as youth sports and with scholarships.

So, whether you’re picking through the four barns full of treasures, haggling on the auction block or enjoying a signature red hot dog and shortcake, it all helps.

“Many people say, ‘I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid, my mom and dad used to come,” co-chair Jim Dill said. “It’s a family tradition.”

“It’s a lot of effort, but it’s well worthwhile because Kiwanis International is all about helping children, and that’s where our money goes,” president Mary Skaggs said.

“It’s everything you’ve ever wanted, and things you’ve never thought of needing,” Dill said. “It’s all here.”

The fun continues Saturday with the yard sale at 3:30 and the auction set for 5:30.

