Old Town celebrates Multicultural Street & Food Fest

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Multicultural Street and Food Festival was held at Riverfront Park in Old Town Saturday.

The diverse family of Pastries de’Amor shared various cultures and backgrounds of the people who have transported to, visited, and live in Maine, while incorporating aspects of local native Mainers.

People enjoyed a variety of homemade cuisines and dishes to try.

Organizers wanted to bring the foods, dance, music, and people of Maine together as one.

“I have Filipino desserts,” Joy Dudley, Owner, Baked by Joy said. “I make Ube desserts, which is a purple yam originally from the Philippines. So, I incorporate with my cookies, macaroons, and coffee, and some cakes.”

There was also live music at the festival.

