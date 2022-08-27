Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Enrollment at Maine’s seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates.

The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from Fall 2021. Several thousand more students are expected to enroll in the next few weeks. Final enrollment numbers will be tallied on Oct. 15.

Of the total fall enrollment, 42% – 5,399 students – qualify for the Free College scholarship.

“This increase in enrollment shows how important the promise of a great education is to Maine residents. Getting the skills needed for jobs in today’s economy is close at hand, affordable, and vitally important to landing a great job with good pay,” said David Daigler, president of the Maine Community College System.

The Free College Scholarship, announced in April, covers all tuition and mandatory fees for full-time students who graduated from high school or passed an equivalency exam in 2020-23. The Free College scholarship was funded with a one-time $20 million state allocation.

The average cost of tuition and mandatory fees at Maine’s community colleges is $3,700 a year.

