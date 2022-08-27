Husson University welcomes incoming students during move in weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Incoming students received a warm welcome at Husson University in Bangor Saturday.

First-year students unpacked and settled into their dorms.

Mail keys were assigned to each resident.

Welcome Weekend provides a smooth transition for incoming freshmen starting their college career.

“I could just leave my door open, people would walk by, say hi,” sophomore Christian Zapata said. “Now, I’m doing the same thing. I’m walking by, say hi to everyone, all the new freshmen.”

“Everyone is so nice,” incoming freshman Julia Ellis said. “I come from Massachusetts. People in Massachusetts are a little more rough around the edges, so coming here, everyone’s just willing to help. They’re always super sweet.”

Returning students will move into the residence halls Sunday.

