Gorgeous Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures reach the upper 60′s to upper 70′s. Winds will be out of the NNW at around 5-10 mph, lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

Sunday will also feature mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to dominate the region; highs reach the mid to upper 70′s. Winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50′s. Monday will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80′s, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s. Tuesday, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers for far northwestern Maine. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s to mid 80′s and overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to mid 60′s. Wednesday, scattered showers in the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s. Thursday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Highs reach the upper 70s, overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s lower 60′s.

