Demand for Meals on Wheels is up

Maine (WABI) - Record high inflation and soaring gas prices are taking a toll on the Meals on Wheels program.

Officials at Spectrum Generations say they need volunteers to help deliver food to some of Maine’s most vulnerable.

Demand is up sharply at a time when homebound seniors living on a fixed income need it most.

In 2021, nearly 353 thousand meals were delivered.

That was an increase of nearly 75 percent from 2019.

And the need has not subsided since the pandemic.

“More often than not I’m hearing from our volunteers just how meaningful it is the experience like you know us behind the computers we’re always doing the data pieces but our volunteers speak on behalf of how important the program is and just how rewarding it is to hand that food off to someone and just know that they were able to provide those meals to them.”

The average age for Spectrum’s Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers is 65 years old.

Each route has about 10 stops.

If you’re interested in helping out - you can find out more on Spectrum Generations website.

