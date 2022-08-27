Bucksport Family YMCA hosts first Doggy Paddle Fundraiser

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Down East Family YMCA held its first Doggy Paddle Fundraiser in Bucksport Saturday.

The event took place at the Bucksport Municipal Pool.

Dogs were welcome to jump in and enjoy the water and make some new friends.

Admission was free, but donations of money, food, and toys were collected for the Bucksport Animal Shelter.

Even though public swim closed for the season Saturday, organizers made it possible for the pool to stay open one more day, just for these special four-legged guests.

But, the dogs weren’t the only ones having fun.

“All of the dogs are super friendly and super playful, and I really enjoy hanging out with them,” Oliver Edson, a dog enthusiast said.

“Your dog doesn’t like swimming?”

“Yeah, it ran home. It’s not even my dog,” Ayden Edson, a dog enthusiast said.

“We were just lifeguarding the other day and kind of brainstormed that this would be a great community outreach project, so we ran with it, and we’ve had roughly 40 dogs today,” Directors at Down East Family YMCA Brian Townsend & Matt McInnis said.

Brian and Matt say they raised a couple hundred dollars Saturday and collected several donations of food and toys.

They hope to hold the event again next year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.