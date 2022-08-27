Annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Annual Walk to Defeat ALS began at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday morning.

Saturday marked the first time the walk has been held in-person since 2019, making this a day full of exciting reunions.

It was also an emotional time as those who lost their battle to ALS were remembered.

The event kicked off with a ceremony led by TV5′s own Morgan Sturdivant and Joy Hollowell featuring remarks from Governor Mills and researchers from Jackson Lab.

We spoke to Event Manager Karrie Boskee about the impact Saturday’s walk has on the movement going forward.

“This is actually a really important year for Maine as well, because we just passed the ALS Registry, but we think that the research is there, that if we fundraise enough, dedicate that to our research, that we will find a cure by 2030, and make it a livable disease,” Boskee said.

90 walkers and several teams attended the event and raised more than $46,000 for ALS research.

