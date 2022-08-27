135th Piscataquis Valley Fair delights fairgoers

Piscataquis Valley Fair
Piscataquis Valley Fair(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - After 135 years the Piscataquis Valley Fair is still running strong as it brings with it a plethora to see and do.

The weekend-long fair comes once a year but makes sure to give its fairgoers some thrills with its rides first.

“Oh my gosh, am I gonna die?” said Able Currier of Parkman, Maine when speaking on going on a ride known as the Tornado.

“The ride was really fun, and it was really spiny. That’s just really fun,” Currier added.

And if these wild rides aren’t your cup of tea there were still tons of prizes to be won.

“Not yet,” said Olivia from Queen’s, New York when asked if she had won any prizes on Saturday.

But did she expect her luck to change throughout the day?

“Probably not,” she said.

Even if you had no luck winning any prizes the faire was packed with things to eat.

“Oh, it’s great we had a wonderful Philly cheesesteak. We’re gonna hit up some fried dough. I’ve never had that before,” said Jessica Fox of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Though quite a few things have changed in the more than 100 years that the fair has seen, the ideals of letting loose and enjoying the final days of a Maine Summer remain the same.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Dog enjoys swimming around
Bucksport Family YMCA hosts first Doggy Paddle Fundraiser
Fill the Bus
Teamwork and friendly competition fuel Fill the Bus events
Mostly clear tonight and tomorrow
Husson University welcomes incoming students during move in weekend
Husson University welcomes incoming students during move in weekend