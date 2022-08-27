135th Piscataquis Valley Fair delights fairgoers

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - After 135 years the Piscataquis Valley Fair is still running strong as it brings with it a plethora to see and do.

The weekend-long fair comes once a year but makes sure to give its fairgoers some thrills with its rides first.

“Oh my gosh, am I gonna die?” said Able Currier of Parkman, Maine when speaking on going on a ride known as the Tornado.

“The ride was really fun, and it was really spiny. That’s just really fun,” Currier added.

And if these wild rides aren’t your cup of tea there were still tons of prizes to be won.

“Not yet,” said Olivia from Queen’s, New York when asked if she had won any prizes on Saturday.

But did she expect her luck to change throughout the day?

“Probably not,” she said.

Even if you had no luck winning any prizes the faire was packed with things to eat.

“Oh, it’s great we had a wonderful Philly cheesesteak. We’re gonna hit up some fried dough. I’ve never had that before,” said Jessica Fox of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Though quite a few things have changed in the more than 100 years that the fair has seen, the ideals of letting loose and enjoying the final days of a Maine Summer remain the same.

