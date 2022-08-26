Rain this morning transitions to thunderstorms late this afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers in the AM for central Maine, becoming scattered thunderstorms after 2pm. Some thunderstorms will produce very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Scattered thunderstorms continue into the evening and die off around 11 pm. High temperatures reach the upper 60′s and mid 70′s, winds will be out of the SE at around 5-10 mph, overnight lows drop to the lower 50′s to lower 60′s.

Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures reach the upper 60′s to upper 70′s. Winds will be out of the NNW at around 5-10 mph, lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 60′s. Sunday will also feature mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to dominate the region; highs reach the upper 60′s to upper 70′s winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50′s. Monday will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80′s, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s to mid 80′s and overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to mid 60′s. Wednesday, scattered showers in the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers AM, mainly north of Bangor, thunderstorms begin around 3 pm and will push from west to eat through the overnight hours. High temperatures reach between 66-76, winds will be out of the SE at around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: scattered thunderstorms die off around 11pm, overnight lows drop between 52-60.

SATURDAY: mostly sunny skies, winds will be out of the NNW at around 5-10 mph, highs reach between 66-77. Overnight lows drop to between 48-55.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with winds out of the S at around 5-10 mph, high temperatures reach between 73-80, and overnight lows drop between 53 –59.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80′s, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s to mid 80′s and overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to mid 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers in the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s

