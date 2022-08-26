Rain Possible During The First Half Of The Night. Pleasant Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Storms are moving into western Maine and will continue to move eastwards into central and eastern Maine by the early part of the evening. It does appear that there will be two branches of storms to watch. The first will stay mostly north & west of I-95, these storms are moving through a cooler airmass and are expected to weaken and will eventually fizzle out near sunset. The second branch will be the stronger of the two. This branch is moving into southern Maine and will track eastwards mostly south of I-95. Stronger to even severe storms should be expected and could produce heavy downpours along with damaging wind gusts. Any severe weather should stay to our SW. Storms should move into the Bangor region after 6 PM and by that point should be below severe criteria. Thunderstorms will exit the region after 10 PM and the rest of the night will consist of clearing skies from northwest to southeast. Areas of fog will also be likely especially for areas that pick-up rain. Lows will range from the mid to upper 50s to the low 60s.

High pressure will move into the region for the weekend bringing us a pleasant last weekend of August. There will be patchy fog Saturday morning, but the rest of the day will consist of mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days as highs will range from the 70s to the low 80s.

Dry conditions will stick around into Monday. It will be warmer and more humid as highs will range from the 70s to the mid 80s. A cold front approaching from the west Monday night will bring increasing chances for showers across the west.

The front will continue to cross the region on Tuesday with showers & even a few thunderstorms possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s to mid 80s. Showers are expected to continue into Wednesday and even Thursday as the front moves out. Behind the front, cooler air will settle in across the region. Highs on Thursday look to range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Friday could potentially have even cooler highs.

TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms possible through the first part of the night. Pockets of heavy rain & gusty winds possible. After midnight, skies will clear from NW to SE with areas of fog expected. Lows in the 50s and low 60s with a light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog during the morning. Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the humidity returns. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs mostly in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

