Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield.

It happened around noon at Mill Island Park.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females.

They say other juveniles took video of the assault.

Police say the two juveniles were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Fairfield Police say during their investigation, another juvenile arrived and was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and obstructing government administration.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.

